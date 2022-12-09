Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.03 million, a P/E ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $3.56.

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $4,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Featured Stories

