Talanx (ETR:TLX) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Talanx (ETR:TLX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €47.00 ($49.47) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.55% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €47.20 ($49.68) price objective on shares of Talanx in a research note on Wednesday.

Talanx Trading

ETR TLX opened at €43.70 ($46.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €38.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of €37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. Talanx has a one year low of €33.44 ($35.20) and a one year high of €44.42 ($46.76). The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28.

About Talanx

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

