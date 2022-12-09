TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $42.00

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.00 and last traded at $42.46, with a volume of 221 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on TTGT. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of TechTarget from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TechTarget to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum cut shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of TechTarget from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.40.
TechTarget Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.73 and a beta of 0.88.
Institutional Trading of TechTarget
TechTarget Company Profile
TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TechTarget (TTGT)
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.