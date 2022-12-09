TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $42.00

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.00 and last traded at $42.46, with a volume of 221 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTGT. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of TechTarget from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TechTarget to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum cut shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of TechTarget from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of TechTarget

TechTarget Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,130,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,554,000 after buying an additional 104,107 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,060,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,962,000 after buying an additional 346,713 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,503,000 after buying an additional 56,681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,900,000 after buying an additional 16,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,464,000 after buying an additional 90,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.