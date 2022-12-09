Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 15.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TECK.B. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$60.00 target price on Teck Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$53.29.

TSE:TECK.B traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$50.67. 86,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,599. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$45.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.15. The firm has a market cap of C$25.96 billion and a PE ratio of 6.03. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$32.68 and a twelve month high of C$57.50.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

