Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Shares Gap Down to $31.07

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.07, but opened at $30.19. Teekay Tankers shares last traded at $30.45, with a volume of 748 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TNK shares. StockNews.com downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Teekay Tankers from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teekay Tankers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Teekay Tankers Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average of $25.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.11). Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $144.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.19 million. On average, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 1,597.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

