Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 13,494 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 1,057,241 shares.The stock last traded at $3.58 and had previously closed at $3.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.11) to €4.10 ($4.32) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.32) to €4.20 ($4.42) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Telefónica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €2.90 ($3.05) to €2.70 ($2.84) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.05.

Telefónica Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Telefónica Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Telefónica

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.1553 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,002.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 88.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

