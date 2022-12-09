Telsey Advisory Group Cuts JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Price Target to $6.00

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.23% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of JOANN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of JOANN from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.
JOANN Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ JOAN opened at $4.47 on Friday. JOANN has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.17.
JOANN Company Profile
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
