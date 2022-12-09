TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 173,511 shares.The stock last traded at $19.59 and had previously closed at $19.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.70.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average is $25.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 343.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 388.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 17.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

