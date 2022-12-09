TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2022

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXTGet Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 173,511 shares.The stock last traded at $19.59 and had previously closed at $19.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.70.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average is $25.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 343.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 388.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 17.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.