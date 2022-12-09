Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Raises Dividend to $1.13 Per Share

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.129 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from Templeton Emerging Markets Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.41.
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 40.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Trading Up 1.5 %
NYSE EMF opened at $12.36 on Friday. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $17.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70.
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
