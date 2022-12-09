Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Raises Dividend to $1.13 Per Share

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.129 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from Templeton Emerging Markets Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.41.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 40.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE EMF opened at $12.36 on Friday. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $17.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 133,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

