Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc Declares Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:TEM)

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Stock Performance
TEM traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 146 ($1.78). 1,300,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,394. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 140.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 145.68. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 128.59 ($1.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 183.80 ($2.24).
About Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust
