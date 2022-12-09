Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM) Insider Purchases £10,290 in Stock

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Rating) insider Magdalene Miller purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £10,290 ($12,547.25).

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Price Performance

TEM stock traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 146.70 ($1.79). 597,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 140.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 145.68. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 128.59 ($1.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 182.80 ($2.23). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust alerts:

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.10%.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.