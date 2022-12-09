TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Market Capitalization Tops $234.01 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $234.01 million and $59.83 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00078528 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00056604 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000372 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001300 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009929 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00025726 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001496 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005126 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000257 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,805,944,950 coins and its circulating supply is 9,805,278,521 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
