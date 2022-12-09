Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $675.00 million-$725.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $696.14 million. Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.70-$4.90 EPS.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of TTEK opened at $153.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $188.06. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $736.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.86 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTEK. Maxim Group increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 4,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $632,352.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,787.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 4,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $632,352.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,787.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $556,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,505.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,181. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tetra Tech

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 90.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.