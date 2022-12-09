Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 356,969 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 7,740,043 shares.The stock last traded at $8.99 and had previously closed at $8.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 213.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth about $82,000. 46.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

