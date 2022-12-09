The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,906,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,753 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 1.8% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $119,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824,766 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 626.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.62. 40,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,702,633. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

