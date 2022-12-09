The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This is an increase from The Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
The Mexico Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years.
The Mexico Fund Stock Performance
NYSE MXF opened at $15.24 on Friday. The Mexico Fund has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $16.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.32.
The Mexico Fund Company Profile
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
