The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This is an increase from The Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

The Mexico Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years.

The Mexico Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MXF opened at $15.24 on Friday. The Mexico Fund has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $16.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Mexico Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Mexico Fund stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in The Mexico Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:MXF Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of The Mexico Fund as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

