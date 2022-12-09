The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Shares Down 2.1%

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG – Get Rating) was down 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 46 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 47 ($0.57). Approximately 17,859 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 67,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48 ($0.59).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of The Mission Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

The Mission Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £42.32 million and a P/E ratio of 783.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 45.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The Mission Group Cuts Dividend

The Mission Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a GBX 0.83 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The Mission Group’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, property, and automotive sector; public relations services; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

