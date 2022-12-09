The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

NWC stock opened at C$37.48 on Friday. North West has a 12-month low of C$30.55 and a 12-month high of C$40.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 13.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.67.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$578.87 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that North West will post 2.5499999 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NWC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities cut North West from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on North West from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

