The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

North West Stock Performance

TSE:NWC opened at C$37.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$35.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.50. North West has a twelve month low of C$30.55 and a twelve month high of C$40.08.

Get North West alerts:

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$578.87 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that North West will post 2.5499999 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

North West Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of North West from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of North West from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday.

(Get Rating)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.