The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 530.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,388,746 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.91% of Progressive worth $1,297,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Progressive by 17.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,478 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 42.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,084,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,902 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,523,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,492 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 14.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,854,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,029,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at $118,243,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $131.18 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $94.11 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.01 and a 200-day moving average of $121.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,438 shares of company stock valued at $13,176,481. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

