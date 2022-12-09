The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,117 shares during the period. Southern makes up approximately 1.3% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $9,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $535,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Southern by 10.1% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 28.6% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Price Performance

Southern Announces Dividend

NYSE:SO opened at $68.68 on Friday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus raised their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.42.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

