The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Increased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,081,241 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,134,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 107,609 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 104.8% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,418 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20,169 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX stock opened at $78.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $81.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

