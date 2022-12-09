The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Zeno Research LLC

Zeno Research LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,757 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,864 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 5.5% of Zeno Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Zeno Research LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in Walt Disney by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $93.34. 105,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,430,790. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $170.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.60.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

