The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,822 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 39.1% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in Walt Disney by 200.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.07.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.69. 183,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,430,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.60. The company has a market capitalization of $170.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.