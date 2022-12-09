The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,869 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 0.8% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 39.1% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.07.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.4 %

DIS opened at $92.55 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $160.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $168.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

