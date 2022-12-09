Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $661.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $623.11.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $567.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a market capitalization of $222.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $524.11 and a 200 day moving average of $543.28.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,300 shares of company stock worth $13,091,386 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

