TheStreet Downgrades Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) to C+

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

NYSE:MGY opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.13. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $482.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.87 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 48.42% and a return on equity of 66.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

