TheStreet Upgrades Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) to “C-“

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.
Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance
NYSE YMM opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.59 and a beta of -0.06. Full Truck Alliance has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23.
About Full Truck Alliance
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.
