TheStreet Upgrades Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) to “C-“

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

NYSE YMM opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.59 and a beta of -0.06. Full Truck Alliance has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance

About Full Truck Alliance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.