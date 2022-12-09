Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 768,018 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 382.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 968,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768,018 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.16% of Emerson Electric worth $77,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 9.0% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 10.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,346,000 after acquiring an additional 35,246 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 5.5% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Emerson Electric Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $94.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.44. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.
Emerson Electric Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.45%.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emerson Electric (EMR)
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.