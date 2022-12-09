Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 142,620 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,620 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.37% of Align Technology worth $69,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Align Technology by 2.3% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 14.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 19.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 5.0% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 68.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Align Technology Price Performance

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $190.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.72. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $688.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.65.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.95). Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

