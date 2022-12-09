Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 26,015 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $87,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.5% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 146.9% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 22.1% in the first quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHW. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.42.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $254.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.79. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

