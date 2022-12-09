Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,178 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.13% of Intuitive Surgical worth $93,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,156,788,000 after purchasing an additional 816,066 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $613,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 13,845 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.68.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.5 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $272.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.77, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $369.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.00 and a 200-day moving average of $221.20.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

