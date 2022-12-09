Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $94.53 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 23,121 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $94,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 226,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 61,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.7 %

Several analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.33.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $245.67 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

