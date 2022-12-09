Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 128,350 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 606,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 128,350 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sempra were worth $91,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Stock Down 0.2 %

SRE stock opened at $162.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.54. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $124.44 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.40.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading

