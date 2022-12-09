Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 600,359 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 795,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,359 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $65,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 274.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In other news, Director Jimmy Iovine acquired 13,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,867.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jimmy Iovine purchased 13,740 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,867.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $7,227,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,711,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,886,556.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,000 shares of company stock worth $19,552,260 over the last quarter. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYV. Citigroup upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $71.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 102.10 and a beta of 1.27. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $126.79.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.31. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 1,222.70% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Recommended Stories

