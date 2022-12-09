Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 88,613 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,429,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,613 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $79,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,714,000 after buying an additional 410,594 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter valued at $17,106,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,246,000 after purchasing an additional 193,081 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter valued at $11,857,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 550,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,027,000 after purchasing an additional 111,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Assured Guaranty

In other news, insider Howard Albert sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total value of $2,319,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Assured Guaranty Stock Up 0.3 %

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

NYSE AGO opened at $63.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day moving average of $55.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.14. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Assured Guaranty in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Articles

