Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) PT Raised to C$1.40 at Credit Suisse Group

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$1.35 to C$1.40 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TWM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.35 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.62.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TWM traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,628. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52 week low of C$0.97 and a 52 week high of C$1.72. The stock has a market cap of C$439.95 million and a PE ratio of 13.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.49.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$712.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$644.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.