Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Shares Up 1%

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) shot up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.06. 358,127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 463,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.05.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure to C$1.35 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.61.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$444.18 million and a P/E ratio of 13.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.49.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$712.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$644.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

