TiraVerse Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.80 Million (TVRS)

TiraVerse (TVRS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. One TiraVerse token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TiraVerse has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $5.05 worth of TiraVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TiraVerse has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TiraVerse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $980.99 or 0.05731538 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.00508583 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,203.07 or 0.30399499 BTC.

TiraVerse Profile

TiraVerse’s genesis date was February 28th, 2022. TiraVerse’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. TiraVerse’s official website is tiraverse.com. TiraVerse’s official Twitter account is @tiraverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TiraVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TiraVerse (TVRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TiraVerse has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TiraVerse is 0.00001799 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tiraverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TiraVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TiraVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TiraVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TiraVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TiraVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.