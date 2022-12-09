TiraVerse (TVRS) Trading Down 10% This Week

TiraVerse (TVRS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One TiraVerse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TiraVerse has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $5.05 worth of TiraVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TiraVerse has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

TiraVerse Token Profile

TiraVerse’s genesis date was February 28th, 2022. TiraVerse’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. TiraVerse’s official website is tiraverse.com. TiraVerse’s official Twitter account is @tiraverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TiraVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “TiraVerse (TVRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TiraVerse has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TiraVerse is 0.00001798 USD and is down -10.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tiraverse.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TiraVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TiraVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TiraVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

