TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Rating) were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

TomTom Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92.

About TomTom

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

