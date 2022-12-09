Toncoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27.50 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.36 billion and approximately $27.50 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $1.86 or 0.00010868 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035950 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00046363 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005706 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020932 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00240435 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003692 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.83927555 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $22,983,426.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

