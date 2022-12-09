Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $78.31

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $78.31 and traded as low as $75.00. Toromont Industries shares last traded at $75.00, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMTNF shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Toromont Industries Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.25.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

