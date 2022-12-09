Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CURV. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Torrid from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Torrid from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Torrid Stock Performance

Shares of CURV stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average is $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $442.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.32. Torrid has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $13.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $340.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. Torrid had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 34.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Torrid will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Torrid by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Torrid by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Torrid by 2,270.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 74,024 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

