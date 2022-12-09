Toubani Resources (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) Trading 20% Higher

Toubani Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 20% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 8,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Toubani Resources Stock Up 20.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12.

Toubani Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toubani Resources Inc, an exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in West Africa. It focuses on the Kobada Gold project located in Southern Mali. The company was formerly known as African Gold Group, Inc and changed its name to Toubani Resources Inc in June 2022.

