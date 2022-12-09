Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Plans $0.19 Dividend

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1855 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Up 1.5 %

TRMLF opened at $55.19 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of $29.69 and a 12 month high of $63.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRMLF has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

