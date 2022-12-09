Trakm8 (LON:TRAK) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.61

Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 16.61 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.16). Trakm8 shares last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.16), with a volume of 70,000 shares traded.

Trakm8 Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £6.50 million and a PE ratio of -30.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 16.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

About Trakm8

Trakm8 is a UK based technology leader in fleet management, insurance telematics, optimisation and dashboard camera systems. Through IP owned technology, the Group analyses data collected by its installed base of telematics units to fine tune the algorithms that are used to produce its telematics-based solutions; these score driver behaviour, monitor vehicle health and continuously improve the security and operational efficiency of both private drivers and company fleets.

