TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Stock Price Down 2.2%

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Rating) was down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.07 and last traded at $19.41. Approximately 3,136 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 6,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.84.

TravelSky Technology Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99.

About TravelSky Technology

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

