Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.70

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.70 and last traded at $18.71, with a volume of 11935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TVTX shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.98.

Insider Activity at Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.12). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 137.68% and a negative net margin of 123.82%. The business had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $78,118.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $556,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 22.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,657,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,150,000 after purchasing an additional 299,700 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 16.4% during the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 247,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after buying an additional 34,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 27.9% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,134,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,776,000 after buying an additional 684,503 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Featured Articles

