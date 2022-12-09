Tremor International (LON:TRMR) Shares Up 5.1%

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 343 ($4.18) and last traded at GBX 341 ($4.16). 238,588 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 645,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 324.40 ($3.96).

Tremor International Trading Up 5.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 323.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 363.73. The stock has a market cap of £493.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,550.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tremor International news, insider Yaniv Carmi sold 130,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 350 ($4.27), for a total transaction of £457,191 ($557,482.01). In other Tremor International news, insider Yaniv Carmi sold 130,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 350 ($4.27), for a total transaction of £457,191 ($557,482.01). Also, insider Ofer Druker sold 12,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 406 ($4.95), for a total transaction of £50,855.56 ($62,011.41). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,520 shares of company stock valued at $67,272,534.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

